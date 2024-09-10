Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Graham Lewis joins police on an undercover operation.

Devon and Cornwall Police has launched a campaign to help people understand how to spot child exploitation.

Officers have been in the centre of Plymouth talking to members of the public and businesses about what to look out for, as well as going undercover to check that safeguarding policies are in place.

Posters have also been distributed detailing how to recognise the signs, which are often overlooked.

Many young people being exploited don't see themselves as victims.

Sometimes criminals give them gifts like new clothes, or buy them alcohol or drugs in return for committing crimes.

As part of the operation, plain-clothed officers have been sent into hotels to test whether reception staff have been trained to ask questions and look out for any indication that a child may be in danger.

The first hotel they visited failed that test, failing to raise questions with an undercover officer and child actor.

The manager was, however, receptive and vowed to raise the issue with his staff at the next training day.

Police say the operation isn't about trying to embarrass businesses or blame them if they don't know about the issue.

PC Mike Smith of Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The dangers are that these young people could be exploited into criminality and that criminality may be as simple as being forced to go out and steal.

"It may be as extreme as being sexually exploited. So the risk to them is very high."

A police spokesperson added: "Even if we can make sure that we're safeguarding one extra person that we hadn't done beforehand, that's essential.

"I'd like to think we're going to be able to safeguard a lot more but even just one extra young person protected is a success."

A large percentage of people addressed as part of the campaign didn't know about child exploitation and hadn't received training.

But most said that they if they had an immediate concern, they would call the police.