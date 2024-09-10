An original Morph figurine is going under the hammer in Clevedon.

H andcrafted by Aardman co-founder Peter Lord, it will be auctioned at Clevedon Salerooms for St Peter's Hospice.

The 13cm-high piece of British animation history comes with Lord's signed authentication, including a personal doodle and handwritten note.

It reads: “This is a genuine hand-made Morph. I know because I made it myself!”

The beloved character has been a fixture in British culture since his television debut in 1977.

He was one of Aardman Animation’s earliest creations and was later joined by his cream-coloured partner-in-crime Chas.

This 13cm high piece of British animation history comes with Peter Lord's signed authentication. Credit: Clevedon Salerooms

Henry Michallat, auctioneer at Clevedon Salerooms, said: “It is always a pleasure selling items on behalf of local charities, knowing the money raised will help improve people’s lives.

“Morph is fondly remembered by many, and the chance to own your own will prove irresistible to a few lucky bidders.”

It is hoped this original model will raise hundreds of pounds for the city’s only adult hospice.

Alongside Morph, there will be a rare S.S. Great Britain plate from the 1850s going under the hammer.

The 55.5cm meat plate is expected to fetch between £1500 and £2000.

This meat plate offers a tangible connection to maritime dining history. Credit: Clevedon Salerooms

Chris Yeo, BBC Antiques Roadshow expert, said: “Artefacts from the S.S. Great Britain are incredibly rare to find at auction, and it’s particularly nice to handle such an exceptional piece with a local connection.”

The plate provides a glimpse into maritime dining history and was crafted by James Edwards of Burslem in Staffordshire, a renowned supplier of ceramics to numerous steamship companies of the era.

Experts said it was certainly in service by the 1850s during the S.S. Great Britain’s regular voyages to Australia, and it may have even been used on the ship’s Bristol to New York run in 1844, though this earlier use cannot be confirmed with certainty.

The Autumn Specialist Sale takes place on Thursday 12 September.