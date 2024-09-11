Plans to create salt marshes near a nuclear power station in Somerset have been scrapped.

EDF, the developer of Hinkley Point C, had proposed to create the marshes on Pawlett Hams, on the bank of the River Parrett as a natural solution to protect wildlife numbers near the site.

But following a consultation earlier this year, and campaigning from the Pawlett Hams Action Group, it is now investigating other locations.

Salt marshes help increase biodiversity, but campaigners at Pawlett Hams argued that flooding an already biodiverse wetland, which is used as a walking spot for locals, would be a 'disaster'.

The plans were proposed by EDF as an alternative to the construction of an underwater fish deterrent system which would save millions of fish from being sucked into the plant's cooling system in the Severn Estuary.

EDF said it scrapped these over safety and noise fears.

Following the Pawlett Hams announcement on Wednesday 11 September, a spokesperson for EDF said: "Hinkley Point C is obliged to make environmental improvements like salt marsh to compensate for the very small impact the power station will have on fish numbers when operational.

"Measures also include the improvement of weirs in tributary rivers to help migrating fish reach their breeding grounds.

Hinkley Point C Credit: ITV West Country

"Creating a saltmarsh is a proven way to increase and protect biodiversity. It will help fish by providing breeding grounds and provide food and shelter for birds and animals.

"Salt marshes also filter and clean water, prevent floods and lock away carbon in one of our most effective weapons in the fight against climate change.

"As well as investigating alternative locations for a saltmarsh, Hinkley Point C is now looking to make improvements to an additional weir on the River Wye at Osbaston near Monmouth.

"Upgrading weirs is one of the most effective ways to support migrating fish like Salmon and Shad - making it easier for them to make their journeys upstream.

"Hinkley Point C is the first power station in the area to have any fish protection measures in place – including a fish recovery and return system and low velocity water intakes.

"Power stations have been taking cooling water from the Bristol Channel for decades with no significant impact on the wider environment or fish populations."

When Hinkley Point C was proposed, EDF said it would save millions of fish by installing an innovative underwater acoustic fish deterrent system.

A company called Fish Guidance Systems was working with EDF on its original plans to build the underwater fish deterrent until 2016.

It argues that while salt marshes provide a great environment for fish and other creatures to live and breed- they can’t replace a deterrent which would protect more than 182 million existing fish per year.

In response, Andrew Cockcroft, Head of Stakeholder Relations at Hinkley Point C said: "We have listened carefully to concerns and suggestions made during our consultation and are now exploring changes to our proposals.

"Hinkley Point C is one of Britain’s biggest acts in the fight against climate change and its operation will provide significant benefits for the environment.

"The development of saltmarsh habitat will boost this further - helping support fish populations and minimise the small environmental impact of operating the new power station."