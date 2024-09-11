A Bristol children's charity has thanked a "magical" donor who has sent thousands of pounds through its letterbox.

Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Children's Hospital, received it's fourth envelope containing nearly £1,000 in cash on Tuesday 9 September.

In total the charity has received almost £4,000 so far from recent mystery donations.

It is one of a number of charities across the South West to receive big cash donations in a handwritten envelope, all thought to be from the same person.

Bristol Children's Hospital has said the money has funded hundreds of free stays in its family accommodation houses.

In a social media post it said: "We’d like to say a great big thank you to whoever this magical person is.

"Altogether, we’ve received four envelopes totalling a huge £3,980.

"This incredible amount has funded 160 nights in one of our three free family accommodation houses.

"It means families can stay by their sick child’s side thanks to this act of generosity.

"Thank you so much to this mystery donor. Do you have any idea as to who it could be?"