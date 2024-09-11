Police have released an e-fit after reports a man exposed himself to a woman near an allotment.

At around 7pm on Sunday 1 September, Gloucestershire Police received a report that a man had been talking to a woman in Spring Garden allotments, in Stow-on-the-Wold. He is then believed to have exposed himself.

The man police want to speak to in connection with the incident is described as white, with dark hair which was tied back in a bun, aged in his late forties or early fifties and around 5ft 9ins in height.

He was wearing jeans and a short sleeved black polo top with a red and yellow trim.

Gloucestershire Police said enquiries are ongoing, and officers are keen to identify the man in the e-fit image.

Costwolds Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Simon Ellson said: "Whilst incidents of this nature aren't widely reported, this is a serious crime which can have a significant impact on victims.

“We are focused on tackling violence against women and girls and we will investigate all reports of indecent exposure robustly.

"I am grateful that the victim in this case came forward and I would encourage anyone who has had a similar experience to do the same."

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to contact the force.