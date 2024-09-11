Police in Devon have saved two abandoned kittens from the side of a busy A-road.

Two officers found the pair on the A30, whilst on an operation in Okehampton on the night of Tuesday 10 September.

They pulled over at the side of the road to pick them up but their job wasn't made easy, they say, with one kitten trying to run away and the other attempting to climb under the dashboard of the police car.

Once secured, the animals were taken to St David's Vet Hospital in Exeter and have since been named by the officers who saved them.

Bodger and Badger are now looking for loving homes. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

In a post on social media, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It took a while to collect the little scamps.

"They’ve been named Bodger and Badger. Hopefully someone will give them a loving home.

"Shout out to Clive and Rob for spotting and rescuing these gorgeous pair."