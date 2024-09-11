A police officer has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Bristol city centre nearly three years ago.

The police constable was pursuing a car that had failed to stop when it hit a Honda Jazz in Newfoundland Circus in November 2021.

The Honda driver died in hospital.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigated the incident after Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the watchdog.

In a statement, the IOPC said: "We decided to investigate after receiving a mandatory referral from Avon and Somerset Police in November 2021.

"Following the end of our investigation we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of any potential criminal offence.

"The CPS subsequently authorised the charge.

"We have been advised by the officer’s representatives that they are applying to the court to keep their identity anonymous, so we are unable to name the officer at this stage."

The 38-year-old police constable is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 September.