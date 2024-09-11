Play Brightcove video

Richard Lawrence joins Mike's friends and family for his final return to the depot

A Devon bus driver has celebrated his final drop off after dedicating 62 years to the job.

Mike Prowse, 77, is the longest serving public bus driver in the south west, and received a huge welcome from family, fellow drivers and passengers as he returned from his final trip on Monday 9 September.

Walking in to a room of applause, Mike said: "I'm shocked, I'm lost for words."

Speaking to ITV West Country, Mike's colleagues spoke of his dedication to the job.

Jamie Nickles said: "I just think it's an amazing achievement. It's a service of a lifetime. 62 years- we'll never see the likes of Mike again, he's one of a kind."

Operations manager Joe Beckley added : "Remarkable, remarkable achievement, especially with the same company, yeah it's fantastic."

Mike's last drive was the same as the first route he'd ever driven, having worked his way up the ranks at Devon General from the age of fifteen.

Mike Prowse (right) with his son (left) and grandson Bentley. Credit: Mike Prowse

After becoming a conductor he was offered overtime in the summer, to cope with holiday crowds.

"You could have six double decker buses as duplicates to the service bus, carrying people on a Saturday afternoon down to Dawlish and Teignmouth," Mike said.

"That was my first experience. Taking people to the beach.

"This job has been my life. I've thoroughly enjoyed it and my father was a bus driver."

Mike's father lasted 44 years in the job, and his son served for a short while too.

His 12-year-old grandson Bentley Prowse wants to become a pilot.

Speaking about his grandad, Bentley said: "He seems like he's in his late 20s. He has fun like a normal 20-year-old would, always smiling. I've never seen him angry."

Mike has also met King Charles, when he came to open Exeter's bus station as the Prince of Wales.

For his retirement, he received a letter of acknowledgement from Buckingham Palace- marking the end of more than six decades of service.