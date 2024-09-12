The biggest dry dock at Plymouth's Devonport Dockyard has reopened following a major refurbishment project worth £200 million.

The government says the work means UK submarines will be able to go through maintenance work faster and redeploy more quickly.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle MP visited the site to announce that 9 Dock and Devonport are pivotal to the government’s triple-lock nuclear guarantee.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP said:

“The Vanguard fleet is at the heart of deterring our adversaries and keeping the UK safe.

"This government is committed to a ‘triple-lock’ on our nuclear and to bolstering national security through crucial refurbishments such as this one.

“I am honoured to open 9 Dock, and to have the opportunity to speak with personnel and staff on their vital contribution to our nation's security.”

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle opens the new facility Credit: ITV News

Devonport is the biggest naval base in Western Europe, with a workforce of 2,500 Service people and civilians, and generating around ten percent of Plymouth's income.

The work at 9 Dock was completed under a contract with the Babcock International Group.

It says there were 1,250 people employed during upgrades, through the project team and the supply chain, with 25 apprentices also employed during the project.

The works included upgrades to the support services, buildings, security arrangements and the equipment in the dock to speed up the turnaround of planned maintenance.

The Vanguard Class submarines require planned regular maintenance work to keep them in active service.

Babcock CEO, David Lockwood said:

“Supporting the Continuous at Sea Deterrent is the most important thing we do. The huge investment and increase in digital technology in this submarine facility ensures the UK has a sovereign, fit-for-purpose, deep maintenance capability now and in the future.

“Opening our Engineering & Skills establishment at City College Plymouth on the same day, demonstrates our commitment to securing the critical nuclear skills the UK needs to continue to deliver these vital defence programmes.”

The Minister also used her visit to reinforce the new government commitment to its ‘triple-lock’ on the UK's nuclear deterrent. That includes building four new nuclear submarines in Barrow-In-Furness in Cumbria which will eventually undergo maintenance at Plymouth's 9 Dock.