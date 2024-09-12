A "monster" who filmed himself stamping on his victim's head in front of their fiancée and her daughter in Wiltshire has been jailed for 18 years.

Robert Frasonski, who was a boxer, caused injuries that permanently disabled his victim, meaning he will require 24-hour nursing care for the rest of his life.

The 25-year-old from Summerleaze was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 9 September, having already pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A court heard how Frasonski forced his way into his victim's family home in the early hours of 16 April 2023 and filmed himself kicking and stamping on his head.

Police have described his crimes as "nothing short of horrific".

"Frasonski, having forced his way into the family home in the hours of the morning, has violently and gratuitously assaulted the victim in front of the victim’s fiancée and her 9-year-old daughter", Complex Crime Investigator Ledbury said.

"As a result of his actions, the victim has been left with life-long profound brain injuries. He can never lead an independent life and will need continuing specialist 24-hour care for the remainder of it.

"Meanwhile, the victim’s family, his fiancée and future step-daughter have had to come to terms with what has happened and deal with the life-long consequences of Frasonski’s actions.

"Despite great emotional and practical challenges, they have remained resolute in helping see justice delivered in this case and I would like to pay tribute to them.

"His Honour Judge Lambert described Mr Frasonski as ‘a monster’ and the sentence delivered by him is reflective of the danger Frasonski poses.

"I hope that this, and the tireless work of the investigation team, demonstrates that Wiltshire Police will relentlessly pursue those responsible for violence in our county and bring them to justice."

Senior Crown Prosecutor Ruth Sands said: “Robert Frasonski clearly felt he had a grudge to settle with his victim.

“He was trained as boxer and knew how to deliver devastating blows that have caused deliberate, severe injuries.

“He even went so far to do such damage in front of his terrified partner and her young child.

“The victim in this case is unlikely to live independently again. Frasonski stole his and his family’s future.

“This outcome underscores the serious consequences of such violent actions. We hope this sentence brings some measure of justice to the victim and his family.”