The family of a "kind and caring" Gloucester man have spoken of their grief after seeing his killer jailed for life.

Kidane Gebrehiwot, 55, died after suffering a single stab wound to his torso during an attack outside his home on Arthur Street, Gloucester, in August 2023.

The man responsible for his death, Samwen Muiruri, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday 29 August.

A judge at Gloucester Crown Court described him as a "dangerous man" who can become "terrifyingly violent."

In a victim impact statement, Kidane's daughter Sosena said her father was a "very good man."

She said: "I have thoughts of his death in my dreams and can't focus on my work. I am in pain. I lost my father because he was killed by someone.

"I miss my father so much that I am struggling to finish writing this. He would call me before I go to sleep. Now I will always be waiting for his phone call."

Kidane's sister Hellen added: "From the time when my brother was gruesomely attacked and murdered I lost the full confidence of my life.

"Every morning when I wake up I have to remind myself that people like the man who stabbed my brother will be able to hurt me.

"I used to love going out and getting together with family and friends until he took Kidane's life away."

At the conclusion of sentencing Detective Inspector Adam Stacey from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: "Kidane was a beloved member of the community who was known for his kind and caring nature. He was known as ‘Uncle’.

"Samwen Muiruri on the other hand is an extremely dangerous, violent individual and a coward.

"Having been put in his place by Kidane during an argument on Eastgate Street he headed home, picked up a knife and returned to attack Kidane in what was a cold-blooded and pre-meditated act of extreme violence."

"He has a propensity for such violence and our communities are safer with him behind bars," he added.

Samwen Muiruri, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday 29 August 2024. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Handing down his sentence, His Honour Judge Blair KC described Muiruri as "a coward" for not pleading guilty.

He also described him as " a man who can become terrifyingly violent if crossed by others."

He told the court that it is clear Kidane Grebrehiwot is going to be "deeply missed" by those who knew him.

"From what has emerged during the course of this trial, I have heard how Kidane Gebrehiwot was a kind hearted man.

"I n Amarinya, ‘Gebrehiwot’ means ‘Servant of Life’. I am sure that is what he was to his family," he added.