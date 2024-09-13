A volunteer cook died after a falling from an 'unsafe' ship gangway in a Gloucestershire dock after a night of heavy drinking, a report has found.

Mark Glover, 64, fell from the boat's gangway as he returned to the Pelican of London moored in Sharpness Docks, Gloucestershire.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report said he was above the legal limit for duty on board a sailing ship when he fell and drowned on the evening of 2 October 2023.

The report found he drank at least nine double whiskies and ice before returning to the vessel.

CCTV image of the relief cook on the gangway. Credit: Sanders Stevens as part of Victoria Group

He was declared missing the next morning, before police divers recovered his body on the afternoon of 3 October 2023.

The key safety issues identified in the report were:

The gangway did not provide a safe means of access to Pelican of London

On board training and risk assessments did not mitigate the risk of a fall from the gangway.

The relief cook was above the legal limit for duty on board

The drug and alcohol policy did not specify parameters for crew returning on board from recreational time ashore.

The MAIB said drug and alcohol policies in place did not help crew members recognise the limits that applied to crew returning from recreational time ashore.

The report recommended the vessel's owners, Seas Your Future, to review policy and procedure for dealing with drugs and or alcohol.