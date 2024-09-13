A fraudster who exploited and defrauded a vulnerable elderly couple he made friends with has been jailed for five and a half years.

Pervical Harris, 59, from Mabe Burnthouse, was sentenced for two counts of fraud, two counts of forgery and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice at Truro Crown Court on Thursday 12 September.

The court heard how the victims had created wills through a solicitor in 2015, naming Harris as one of the executors and leaving a small portion of their estate to him.

Following their deaths in 2017 and 2018, their family became aware of some discrepancies in the wills and noticed that the dates didn’t match.

They tried to get hold of Harris, but when they couldn't, they contacted police to report their concerns.

Police found that Harris had created amended wills for the victims in 2016, leaving the majority of their estates to himself.

He had also enlisted two vulnerable local men to witness the new documents, paying them a small amount of cash.

Harris pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty to five counts in July 2024 by a jury following trial.

He was found not guilty of theft and two counts of conspiracy to create a false instrument.

Following the conclusion of the criminal investigation, Devon and Cornwall Police said it will be pursuing to retrieve the funds from Harris.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Isabelle Woodall said: “A five-year investigation has concluded today with the sentencing of a man who was prepared to exploit the most vulnerable in society for his own financial gain.

“The victims in this case had no children and lived remotely, had no way of knowing that the man that they believed to be a devoted friend, was motivated by greed.

“Having identified their vulnerabilities and earned their trust Harris contrived to siphon off their assets, netting what remained following their deaths, despite safeguarding measures which should have protected them.”

DC Woodall added: “His endeavours to avoid justice saw no hesitation on Mr Harris’s part to publicly insult the victims’ families and allow another vulnerable person to face the possibility of conviction for his unwitting part in Mr. Harris’s deception.

“The victims’ families are private people who have found the publicity surrounding this case distressing. Their patience and unwavering support has been commendable.

“It is with sincere thanks to the family, including Mr Alan Tucker who sadly didn’t live to see the conclusion, that this matter has come to light so it may raise awareness and the profile of this exploitative crime.”