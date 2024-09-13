Ten people accused of breaking into a defence firm's site in Bristol have appeared in court.

Members of Palestine Action are alleged to have used a vehicle to break through the doors of Elbit Systems UK in Patchway in the early hours of 6 August.

A previous court hearing heard that two responding police officers and a security guard were injured.

Six of the accused appeared via video link in the Old Bailey on Friday 13 September, one appeared in person and three did not appear for administrative reasons.

Samuel Corner, 22, of Rock Hill, Georgeham, Devon has been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder, and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer as an offensive weapon.

He is also charged with wounding police sergeant Kate Evans “with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of another”.

It is also alleged he caused actual bodily harm to Angelo Volante and PC Aaron Buxton.

Jordan Devlin, 30, Charlotte Head, 28, Leona Kamio, 28, Fatema Rajwani, 20, and Zoe Rogers, 20, have all been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer.

Hannah Davidson, 51, Ian Sanders, 45, William Plastow, 33, and Madeline Norman, 29, are also jointly charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary using a sledgehammer in relation to the incident.

Norman is also charged with violent disorder.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on 17 January, and a provisional trial date has been set for 17 November 2025.