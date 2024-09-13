A man has been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of Alex Mamwa in St Pauls on 5 March 2024.

David Malcolm, 43, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 13 September.

He claimed he acted in self-defence when he fatally stabbed Alex, but said he had not intended to kill or seriously harm the 30-year-old.

Malcolm was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

The jury heard the pair had a long-running personal dispute which, on Valentine's Day this year, resulted in an altercation in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls in which Malcolm sustained a cut above his eye.

The day after, Malcolm asked his girlfriend to buy him a baseball bat which he later combined with car parts to create a "fearsome" weapon.

Aliki Mamwa, known as Alex, died in hospital on Tuesday 5 March, following a stabbing in the Ashley Road area of St Pauls. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Three weeks later, on 5 March, he borrowed a car and was seen driving around the St Pauls area for more than an hour until he found Alex and, during a brief confrontation, fatally stabbed him in the upper thigh.

Alex was taken to hospital by a taxi driver, but despite the efforts of medics, he sadly died a short while later.

Malcolm was arrested that night and subsequently charged by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, the senior investigating officer, said: "David Malcolm’s actions that night tragically led to the death of a young man and the loss of a much-loved friend and family member to those who knew him.

"I'd like to pay tribute to Alex's family who have gone through a horrendous ordeal over the past six months and who continue to process the events of that night. They have acted with incredible dignity throughout and, including whilst listening to the evidence in court.

"And I'd also like to thank the community of St Pauls for their support and everyone who tried to help Alex or who came forward with information for our investigation. This support was invaluable in securing this outcome and shows how vital it is in helping us bring justice for families.

"Finally, I once again extend my sincere condolences to Alex’s friends and family at what continues to be a difficult time for them all.”

David Malcolm will be sentenced on Tuesday 17 September.