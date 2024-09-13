A swan has been found dead after being shot and killed in Swindon.

It happened at Coate Water Country Park on Wednesday 11 September.

At around 7.45pm, a loud bang was heard by a member of the public near to the Coate Coffee building, before a swan was then located immediately afterwards deceased upon the bank with a wound to its neck.

It is thought that an air weapon of some form was used.

The suspects are described as three young males – one wearing all black, another all in light blue and the third in dark coloured clothing, who were seen running off towards Coate Water roundabout.

PC Harry Murphy of the Rural Crime Team said: “This is an awful thing to do to an animal, and we take incidents like this extremely seriously.

“Intentionally killing or injuring a wild bird is an offence and we will always seek to bring to justice those responsible.

“We are appealing for the public’s help for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen three young males matching the description potentially carrying an air rifle of some sort, to please get in touch with us.

“If you can help, please contact us through our website or on 101 quoting reference 54240107750.”