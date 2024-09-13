The family of a woman who died in a collision in Gloucestershire have paid tribute to a "loving daughter and devoted mother".

Tiffany Knight, 54, from Matson, was killed when the Ford Focus she was driving was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the A48 in Minsterworth on 23 July.

A statement released on behalf of her family said: "Tiffany was a loving daughter, a devoted mother and a much loved partner who was taken too early from this world.

"We have broken hearts, broken dreams and miss you terribly.

"Rest in peace my girl from your loving family."

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a woman in her 20s, also died in the collision.

Gloucestershire Police say that investigations are ongoing.