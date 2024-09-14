A direct train service between two university cities has returned after 21 years.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has restored direct services between Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford and will operate two return Saturday services for a three month trial.

The new service has been described as a "brain train" as it links the two university cities, with quickest direct journey times starting from one hour 11 minutes.

The route will also include stops at Bath Spa, Chippenham and Swindon.

The last direct train service between Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford ran in 2003.

GWR said is has started the trial in response to "growth in demand for leisure travel by train".

"Changing customer patterns since Covid have provided a clear opportunity for us to expand our leisure offering and the Bristol-Oxford route is one which offers real potential," Mark Hopwood, GWR Managing Director, said.

The new services from Bristol Temple Meads to Oxford on Saturdays will run at 10:18 and 15:18.

The times for the direct trains between Oxford and Bristol Temple Meads are 12:03 and 17:12.

Matt Griffith, Director of Policy at Business West, said the new service would provide "a real boost to the region."

He said: "Having direct connectivity between some of the world's best Universities, businesses and tourist attractions is a fantastic positive and we think will prove very popular.

"We hope this new 'brain train' service will grow from strength to strength and make residents, business and investors really excited about all that the great western region has to offer."

GWR said the trial has been started to assess demand and will be reviewed in December.

Councillor Jim Robbins, Leader of Swindon Borough Council, welcomed the new temporary service and said it would further improve the "excellent rail links to Bath and Bristol".

He said: “We are delighted that Great Western Railway is launching the new service as it will make it much easier for local residents to travel to Oxford and beyond."

“I hope the trial is a great success and it leads to permanent and more frequent services," he added.