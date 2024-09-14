Play Brightcove video

A festival celebrating Plymouth's maritime heritage has returned to the city this weekend.

Seafest, which takes place between 14 and 15 September, has events along the waterfront - from the Barbican and Sutton Harbour to Mount Batten and Royal William Yard.

The festival is a partnership between Plymouth Waterfront Partnership, Plymouth City Council and Plymouth Sound National Marine Park. Organisers estimate Seafest will bring in £3 million to the local economy.

Jon Walton, chief executive of Plymouth Waterfront Partnership, said: "This year we’re expecting over 30,000 people to attend over the two days.

"We have a 1,000 free activities and there really truly is something for everyone. We’re absolutely over the moon and just look at the sunshine!"

People can try kayaking, sailing and stand-up paddle boarding for free. Credit: ITV West Country

A new headline music stage, the Seafest Sound Stage at West Pier, will host shanty bands and other live entertainment. Visitors can also find stalls selling local produce, crafts and gifts along the Barbican.

For the first time, Seafest is offering free taster sessions for people to try out water sports.

Sam Waites, water sports activities manager at Mount Batten Centre, said: "We’ve had a great range of people coming here so far - from young and old, families and some who’ve never done these activities before.

"It’s a great opportunity to come down and have a go in the sunshine. You might find a sport for life."

When the event was first established in 2012, it was called the Plymouth Seafood and Harbour Festival.

But last year, organisers decided to rename it Seafest, encompassing even more of what the city has to offer.

From local produce to food from around the world, there is plenty to enjoy at Seafest. Credit: ITV West Country

