Thousands celebrate Plymouth's maritime heritage at sea-themed festival
A festival celebrating Plymouth's maritime heritage has returned to the city this weekend.
Seafest, which takes place between 14 and 15 September, has events along the waterfront - from the Barbican and Sutton Harbour to Mount Batten and Royal William Yard.
The festival is a partnership between Plymouth Waterfront Partnership, Plymouth City Council and Plymouth Sound National Marine Park. Organisers estimate Seafest will bring in £3 million to the local economy.
Jon Walton, chief executive of Plymouth Waterfront Partnership, said: "This year we’re expecting over 30,000 people to attend over the two days.
"We have a 1,000 free activities and there really truly is something for everyone. We’re absolutely over the moon and just look at the sunshine!"
A new headline music stage, the Seafest Sound Stage at West Pier, will host shanty bands and other live entertainment. Visitors can also find stalls selling local produce, crafts and gifts along the Barbican.
For the first time, Seafest is offering free taster sessions for people to try out water sports.
Sam Waites, water sports activities manager at Mount Batten Centre, said: "We’ve had a great range of people coming here so far - from young and old, families and some who’ve never done these activities before.
"It’s a great opportunity to come down and have a go in the sunshine. You might find a sport for life."
When the event was first established in 2012, it was called the Plymouth Seafood and Harbour Festival.
But last year, organisers decided to rename it Seafest, encompassing even more of what the city has to offer.
What's on at Seafest 2024?
A mouthwatering array of fresh seafood and other sumptuou sdishes from local restaurants and producers complete with the traditional fish auction in the Barbican
A live music stage, the Seafest Sound Stage, featuring a diverse range of artists and entertainment including the ever-popular shanty bands, some of which will appear in local venues in the evening
Across Plymouth Sound National Marine Park at Mount Batten, Tinside Lido and Mount Edgcumbe there will be a wide range of taster sessions, including free swimming sessions, scuba diving, sailing, kayaking stand-up paddle boarding and more
Plus the opportunity to visit the Mount Batten Tower on the Sunday which boasts spectacular panoramic views of Plymouth Sound National Marine Park
At Royal William Yard there will be marine themed activities for all the family and opportunities to explore the waters of Firestone Bay
On the Barbican there will be fun-filled activities for children of all ages, including the return of the popular Seafest trail
Ocean Conservation Trust will be hosting an evening at the National Marine Aquarium on Sunday evening, celebrating Seafest with a special Ocean Conversations event
The Boxwill have free puppetry workshops for children following the story of The Whale’s Tale
At West Hoe Pier volunteers will be taking part in a marine clean up; visitors can also find out about the history that lies on the bottom of Plymouth Sound
And don’t miss the season-ending doggy dip at Tinside Lido on the Sunday afternoon