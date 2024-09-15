A senior police officer whose car was seen driving "erratically" has admitted to drink-driving.

Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit when he was arrested on the A352 in Wool, Dorset, on 4 August.

Tom Corke, prosecuting, told the court that police had received a report from a concerned member of the public who reported seeing his Peugeot car “driving erratically, described as swerving across the road”.

The court also heard that the officer, who was formerly the head of professional standards for Devon and Cornwall Police & Dorset Police, "smelled strongly of alcohol" and was "unsteady on his feet."

Judge Anthony Callaway adjourned the case for the preparation of psychiatric reports ahead of sentencing on November 5.

District Judge Anthony Callaway told the defendant: “I have to disqualify you on an interim basis, please do not drive a car on the road from this very moment.”

Kessel was found to have 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Previously, in his job as head of professional standards at Devon and Cornwall Police, Detective Superintendent Kessel had commented on police misconduct cases.

In 2019 Kessel criticised the actions of two officers who were dismissed for gross misconduct by filming themselves driving at 89mph in a seized car.

At the time he said: “The behaviour displayed by these officers falls well below what the force and the public expect of a police officer.

“Through their actions, they have undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force and taken advantage of the responsibility placed on them in their roles.”

Kessell also held a senior role in Dorset Police’s major crime team at the time of the investigation into the death of teenager Gaia Pope in 2017.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Following the outcome of this hearing, the matter will now be subject to formal misconduct proceedings.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Farrell, of Dorset Police, said: “The public should quite rightly have confidence that police officers and staff strive to always maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and that, when these standards fall below expectations, swift and robust action is taken.

“Unfortunately, we see all too often the devastating consequences of people driving while under the influence of alcohol and we make no exceptions when a member of Dorset Police is found to have been drink-driving. "