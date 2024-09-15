A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash in the Forest of Dean.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5:30pm on Saturday 14 September, to reports of a motorcyclist colliding with a parked vehicle.

The incident happened on Netherend in the village of Woolaston, near Lydney.

The rider, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by paramedics.

Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, has relevant dashcam footage or information to contact them online quoting incident 329 of 14 September.