Staff at a children's charity in Bath have been left "shocked and saddened" after their van full of play equipment was stolen.

The vehicle, owned by Bath Area Play Project (BAPP), was taken from outside Odd Down Community Centre some time between the evening of Saturday 14 September and Sunday 15 September.

Caroline Haworth MBE, the charity's director, estimated the vehicle and equipment combined could be worth more than £14,000.

She said: "It's the children who'll be impacted the most by this. It will affect their outcomes, experiences and development.

"It's just the oddest thing. We've had the van for a number of years and that's how we transport our equipment around to various schools.

"We came in this morning (Monday 16 September) and it just wasn't here. The question is just 'why?'"

'It's the children who'll be impacted the most by this' Credit: BAPP

BAPP started life as Bath Summer Youth Project and has existed in some format since 1979.

Ms Haworth explained that the equipment stolen - while hugely valuable to the charity - was relatively worthless to anyone else.

"It's things like arts and crafts materials, woodwork, lots of different guttering and balls, and there's a thing like a spinning top that children can sit in," she said.

Balls and guttering are among the play equipment stolen along with the van Credit: BAPP

A full list of the equipment stolen:

Hammock and stand

Smoothie-making bike

Event shelter

Fire pit

Bubble-making kit

Tuff trays and stands

Stomp rockets

Lengths of guttering

Plastic stands and plastic balls

T arpaulins

Aprons and table coverings

Lots of arts and crafts/stationery – sharpies, glue, paint, paper, scissors, card and paper, craft bits and bobs

Red spinning tops

Over the summer, BAPP has reached around 5,000 families through play days around the city, Ms Haworth added.

"Some of our staff have offered to bring some things with them in their cars, but it will be a much-reduced service," she said.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "I can confirm the theft of a motor vehicle has been reported to us.

"The report was made online and the vehicle stolen over the weekend is described as a white Ford Transit.

"Anyone with information about the theft should contact us online or on 101 and give reference number 5224244309."