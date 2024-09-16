Hundreds of Plymouth taxi drivers set to become first aid responders 

Hundreds of taxi drivers are being issued bleed kits to save lives.

Bleed kit charity, RAPAID, has already installed more than 5,000 kits in cabs across five other UK cities in a bid to put emergency bandages in permanent circulation so that they are on hand whenever and wherever they may be needed.

Plymouth is the latest city to benefit.

RAPAID founder, Alex Chivers, created the charity when he retired from the police. In that role, he dealt with emergency situations in which someone could bleed to death in minutes.

He questioned why the public didn’t have access to the same equipment officers do - causing him to set up RAPAID.

Alex said: “They’re driving round our community day and night - if you see that sticker in the window you can flag that taxi down.

“The grim fact is you can bleed to death in under five minutes so time really does save lives. The quicker you start treating an injury, the better your chances of survival.”

The recent influx in Plymouth is thanks to a donation from Babcock International Group. Credit: ITV News

Having these kits - made up of gloves, bandages, and an instruction card - is already working in other cities.

Alex said: “It’s a fantastic initiative and it’s really working, it’s saved lives already. It’s such a simple idea.

“These bandages are designed for those first five golden minutes when there’s nobody and there’s nothing around. Anyone can use our military-style bandages to stop the bleed in seconds, using the simple instructions included.

“Just as defibrillators in public places can save lives and buy time in the event of a cardiac arrest, our kits can keep an injured person alive until the emergency services arrive.

“The taxi drivers want to help, it’s such a simple idea and everybody is on board.”

The recent influx in Plymouth is thanks to a donation from Babcock International Group - one of the largest employers in the area.

Brendan Staniforth, from Babcock, said: “I think it’s incredible. It's so simple, anyone can use them.

“It provides access to equipment people that wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Fred Thomas, MP for Plymouth Moor View, said: "This is a simple idea that could save lives during emergency response, and is an important addition to the work being done in our city to prevent crime and make our streets safer for residents."