A business in Cornwall says months of roadworks has cost them around £50k in trade.

Ethertington’s Meats - an award-winning butchers and farm shop at Wheal Rose in Scorrier - said trade is a third down.

The roadworks at Scorrier, which are being carried out to deal with a road collapse, were supposed to finish at the end of August but have now been extended until at least the middle of October.

The 70-year-old family butchers employs around 80 people.

It fears trade, which is already a third down since the work started in March, will struggle even more as it enters the quieter autumn and winter months.

Cornwall Council says it understands the concerns of local businesses and residents but is facing 'significant challenges' at the site, causing delays to the work.

It said the diversions in place are the 'only viable' option in controlling traffic.

Mark Etherington, who took over the running of the business from his father Brian in 2007, said: “The road’s been closed off completely since the end of March. It’s really damaging our shop and wholesale business – we’re out of pocket by between £40,000 and £50,000.

“It’s scary times.”

He believes the road collapse has been exacerbated by house building in the area as there has never been a problem before.

“We understand the concerns of the residents and the business community about the impact of the road closure." Credit: Etherington's

Since the roadworks began, lorries are having to reverse out of Etherington’s car park onto the road. Mark said: “It’s a dangerous manoeuvre, the diversion is dangerous and often blocks the road which is not made for large lorries.”

An updated notice about the work, which has led to the loss of a bus stop at Lansdowne Park, was issued in May. It stated that following a series of detailed investigative works, the council had produced a design that enabled the mine feature to be repaired without adversely affecting the structure of neighbouring properties.

Due to the restrictions on site, temporary work was required before installing a reinforced concrete deck. That work was due to start in early June and end two weeks ago.

However, due to the severity of the problem with the old mine works, which caused the road to collapse, it is now due to end on October 20.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “We understand the concerns of the residents and the business community about the impact of the road closure. We have been sharing regular information to keep everyone updated.

“Unfortunately, we are facing significant challenges at the site, which are causing delays in our work schedule. These challenges include rising water levels in the mine feature and the difficulty of navigating the confined site such as overhead cables and nearby properties.

“It’s important to note that this is not a typical highway closure; we are dealing with the remediation of a significant mining feature. Since the discovery of the subsidence and subsequent collapse of the road infrastructure, our teams have been working diligently and safely to address the issues and ensure that the remedial work is completed as soon as possible.

“Regrettably, the diversion route is the only viable option, as there is no suitable alternative route around the site. The concerns around reversing lorries is being reviewed and additional warning signing will be provided where possible.”

Credit: Local democracy reporting service / Lee Trewhela