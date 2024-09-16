A group of friends running 550km to raise money for charity have started their challenge at Truro City FC.

Tom Vosper and five of his close friends are running 10 kilometres in all 55 English cities, over a 16-day period, to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The challenge began at Truro City FC at 9am on Saturday 14 September before the runners took on a 10k route around the city.

They then moved onto Plymouth, before heading to Exeter and Wells.

They will run around four cities every day, with friends Tom, Alex, Ben Nathan, Sam and Jon continuing around the country.

The route continues from London to Hereford then up to Carlisle before heading to Newcastle and finishing in Norwich on September 29.

The group have launched a fundraiser for the event and hope to raise money for research and support services.

Organiser, Tom Vosper's dad passed away from prostate cancer in 2017.

“All of us have been directly affected by cancer in one way or another,” Tom told

“I lost my dad and Nathan, who is another runner, lost his dad in 2020.

“Brothers Ben and Alex, there dad has had two bouts of prostate cancer and thankfully beaten them both.

Tom organised the challenge in memory of his dad.

"The idea comes from me being a Torquay United fan and going to lots of away games in different cities".

"It's something we really enjoyed doing together".

“We loved going to different grounds, even if we lost, so that’s another part of the inspiration with this challenge.

The group are hoping the challenge will also raise awareness of the disease which is the most common cancer in men.

More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year on average with one in eight men diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.