An 18th century manor house in Cornwall could be demolished and turned into new houses, according to plans submitted to the council.

The proposals, which are in the early stages, are for Polvellan Manor at The Millpool, West Looe.

The dilapidated building overlooks the town’s Millpool car park and was originally developed in the 1780s at the confluence of the East and West Looe Rivers.

The manor was originally a family residence but was also used as a maternity hospital in the Second World War, a hotel and a school.

The building overlooks a car park. Credit: JLA Consulting Engineers

It then became a care home until around 1995 and since then the building has been unoccupied and lying in an abandoned, derelict state.

There have been previous attempts to redevelop the site, including in 2021 where planners wanted to convert the building into six apartments alongside 19 new build apartments within the extended grounds. That application was withdrawn.

There is more information on the current proposals, logged with the reference PA24/01046/PREAPP, on Cornwall Council's website.