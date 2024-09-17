A food bank in Frome has thanked people after receiving a "heartening" response to a plea for donations during a surge in demand.

Fair Frome says its shelves were almost empty due to an increase in people using the service during the school holidays.

According to senior coordinator Lenka Grimes, a lack of donations has seen the independent charity have to buy food to provide for those in need.

The group shared a picture of bare shelves, saying: "Empty boxes everywhere at the food bank.

"Urgent needs are tea, squash, juice, sauces for rice, tinned cold meat, tinned veg, custard, rice pudding, toilet roll, shampoo, conditioner, chocolate. Please help if you can."

The charity received a huge response, with people turning up the same day with donations. Credit: Fair Frome

The food bank says donations have been running low since the start of the year with demand increasing.

"Demand really increases at the end of the school holidays, because people have run out of money," it said.

“It was really really desperate, the boxes were just empty, we had lots of pasta and bake beans but people need enough for a week."

The charity received a great response, with people turning up the same day with donations and others ordering entire online food shops to the food bank.

Posting on Facebook, the group said it was "touched to receive so many donations".

“Loads of food came in at the end of last week, there are a few gaps but we are hopeful now that the harvest festivals are starting," said Lenka.

“It’s really heartening - because it’s a community. It’s about helping different people."

Lenka said everyone is two steps away from using the food bank and the charity are providing to working people.

Fair Frome offers a whole host of services, including helping to provide school uniforms, offering community meals, holiday lunches and a community pantry.Lenka thanked the "amazing" volunteers who help to provide the services.

The food bank is still appealing for donations as demand continues.