An historic building in Cornwall has secured almost £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for major renovation work.

Redruth's Passmore Edwards building on Clinton Road, now named The Ladder, is a Grade II-listed former library and adjoining college.

When the building was established in 1895, it embodied Passmore Edwards' dedication to creating spaces that fostered social mobility.

It was rescued by the Redruth Former Library CIC in 2021, after it was almost sold off for flats the previous year.

The building's new name is inspired by Passmore Edwards' quote, "If I can fund the Ladder; the people will climb” and was chosen by the public in an online poll.

The Ladder will become a centre for heritage, culture, and education, providing a community space for Redruth. Credit: Redruth Former Library CIC

Plans for the building's future

The Ladder will become a centre for heritage, culture, and education, providing a community space for Redruth.

The project, which is jointly funded with the Shared Prosperity Fund, will include a cafe, nursery, rehearsal space, community space, exhibition space, co-working space, darkroom and artist studios.

The college has already been transformed into a nursery – providing childcare for an initial intake of 30 children.

Felix Mortimer, co-director of Redruth Former Library CIC which owns the building, said: “This investment in the beautiful 1894 building, bequeathed to the people of Redruth by Passmore Edwards and purchased by the community in 2021 will allow us to build world-class workspace, rehearsal space and podcast studio.

"It also means we can roll out four projects which respond to the heritage of the town as well as carry out four projects researching and responding to the heritage of the town."

How will the money be spent?

The National Lottery funding will pay for much-needed structural and renovation work to the first floor of the library building.

It will also fund a programme of activities within the community, such as:

A professional development and research project with Cornwall’s theatre makers and writers.

'Get On The Grass' - Turning The Ladder’s street scene into a breathing hands-on expression of Hidden Heritage.

Building a social action network working with 14-25 year olds.

Working with 0-3 year olds to discover the building.

Julien Boast, creative director of Hall for Cornwall, congratulated the company on the Heritage Fund award.

He said: "Josh and Felix are a part of our Associate Artists Programme which gives bespoke development opportunities and mentoring support.

"This award of funding is another step forward for creating something brilliant in terms of breathing new life into a well-loved building and bringing international work to Redruth."