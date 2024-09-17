Over three hundred residents and businesses in Exmouth are considering taking legal action against South West Water because of their concerns over sewage spills in the area.

It comes after a series of no-swim warnings follows a number of sewage spills on the beach over the last few months.

Ahead of a meeting in the Exmouth on 17 September, Nicky Nicholls from Sideshore Community Hub said "people are angry, people are frustrated, people are sick of waiting."

"We feel like we've listened to South West Water, we've given them a chance, we've listened to the regulator, nothing every changes.

"That sewer just keeps on bursting and it keeps on bursting into our beautiful bathing waters.

Three hundred people are due to attend the meeting in Exmouth on Tuesday 17 September.

Lawyers will be attending the meeting to give advice on legal options for residents.

Partner at Leigh Day, Oliver Holland said the've had a "very high response to the meeting"

"We've already got over 300 people who are attending. We expect many more people have been effected by this issue in the area".

"It's really key understanding how much pollution is affecting their lives."

Businesses in Exmouth have been hit by the pollution incidents.

Owner of The Beach Shop, Lucy Richardson says it's "shocking".

"I rely on people coming down and using the beach. Despite them saying it was a No Swim Advisory, people were saying Exmouth beach is closed - so of course it effected my business.

says her business has been impacted by the incidents.

She says this is a problem that her family have had to deal with for decades.

"This has been an ongoing problem since the 90s.

"You can't keep moving the goalposts and patching things up which is what they're doing. We've been patient, enough is enough - we just want our beach back."

Lucy said she is concerned this will also have a long term impact on people visiting Exmouth.

"South West Water are ruining our reputation".

South West Water has said: “We are serious about tackling storm overflows and change of this scale takes time, ambition, and increased investment. We are investing around £38 million in the Exmouth area up to 2030 which includes upgrades to our pumping stations and treatment works to significantly reduce the number of spills and further protect the environment.”