'It’s totally unjust': Mothers of murdered women call for tougher sentences

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Caron Bell spoke to Carole Gould ahead of the protest.

The mother of a murdered teenager is campaigning for tougher sentences.

Ellie Gould, from Wiltshire, was stabbed to death in her parents' kitchen after breaking up with her school boyfriend, Thomas Griffiths, then 17, in 2019.

Her mother, Carole Gould, has already campaigned to increase sentences for teenage killers, known as Ellie's Law.

She said: "If someone’s murdered in the home the starting point for sentencing is 15 years. It doesn’t matter how violent that murder is or if the perpetrator used their hands. It’s still a starting point of 15 years.

"If someone is stabbed once in the street, and the weapon is taken to the scene - that’s the difference - the starting point is 25 years.

"And we’re saying it’s totally unjust. It’s predominantly women who are killed in the home. And it’s immoral to say their lives are worth 10 years less.”

Carole Gould is among those campaigning. Credit: ITV News

All murder sentences used to have the same starting point, but successive governments raised starting points for particular types of murder.

It has resulted in a multi-tiered system of sentences and a feeling of injustice among the families of victims.

Mrs Gould added: “I can’t just stand by and let this be as it is. I have to do something about it. And I know the other families totally feel the same.”

After a review, the previous Conservative government had promised to level up all murder sentences to 25 years.

The new government says it wants to do its own review first - and it's a source of frustration to Carole.

She said: “We want this change to happen now. We don’t want to wait for a third review.

"I understand prisons are full and they need to do a review of the whole picture, but this particular part of sentencing can change now and there should not be further delay in that.”

The Ministry of Justice told ITV News West Country that it will treat tackling violence against women and girls as a national emergency but that no sentencing decisions have yet been taken.

Carole helps run the Killed Women group, campaigning for action, laws and policies that protect women from male violence and ensure justice for those whose lives were taken.

On Tuesday 17 September she and the mother of Poppy Devey Waterhouse will join other relatives of murder victims outside parliament to campaign for all murder sentences to start at 25 years.

Alex Davies-Jones, Minister for Victims and Violence against Women and Girls, said: “It’s humbling to be alongside these courageous friends and families continuing to campaign for their loved ones, cruelly snatched away by heinous acts of violence at the hands of men.

“This is such an important issue and this government will treat tackling violence against women and girls as the national emergency it is."

The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood MP has written to Mrs Gould, Julie Devey and Elaine Newborough.

She said: "I would like to assure you that tackling violence against women and girls, particularly domestic homicide, is one of this Government’s absolute priorities.

"Our mission is to halve violence against women and girls within a decade, and this starts with tougher enforcement, better support and protection for victims, and faster justice.

"We know that sentences often do not make sense either to victims or the wider public, and that this is particularly worrying for offences against women and girls, which is why we committed in our manifesto to conduct a review of this sentencing framework to ensure it is brought up to date.

"In opposition, I welcomed the legislation introduced by the previous administration which implemented some of Clare Wade KC’s independent domestic Homicide Sentencing Review recommendations.

"I recognise, however, that there is more to be done, and I am aware that Minister Davies-Jones is attending an upcoming Killed Women event where she will hear more about these issues and the campaign’s recommendations.

"Whilst I am unable to attend the event myself, I have asked that she provide me with an update after the meeting."