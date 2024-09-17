The family of a man who was killed in Bristol have spoken out about their heartbreak and pain as his killer was jailed.

Alex Mamwa died after being stabbed in the thigh by David Malcolm on the streets of St Pauls, Bristol, in March this year.

Alex had moved to the UK at six years old and was due to reunite with his mother in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the first time in 24 years.

“Imagine how excited his mother must have been, to reunite with her baby after many years, to explore how much he has grown since they last saw each other,” Alex's sister said.

Malcolm, from Eastville, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

David Malcolm has been jailed for 13 years and six months. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He has now been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for the killing.

The court heard the pair had a long-running personal dispute. On Valentine's Day of this year, they were involved in an altercation in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls, and Malcolm sustained a cut above his eye.

Three weeks later - on 5 March - Malcolm was seen driving around St Pauls in a borrowed car for more than an hour until he found Alex. During a brief confrontation, he fatally stabbed him in the upper thigh.

Alex was taken to hospital but, despite the best efforts of medics, died.

Alex's family say he had hopes to open a restaurant.

Alex's sister said his loved-ones lives have been "on standstill" since his death. She spoke of the "trauma, pain and heartache" that came with the “realisation Alex is never coming back”.

She also spoke of Alex’s plans of his ambitions to open a restaurant and how just the week before his death he’d asked her to go and help research possible locations for the venture.She added: “Knowing that we will never hear his keys opening the door at home, never hear his voice, his laugh, his silly jokes, see him do silly dances, never hear him say ‘ite, go on’ (which was his way of saying bye) again – we will all need to learn to live without Alex because someone was so selfish as to kill our brother, son, uncle, nephew, grandson, friend, partner, mentor, support system and anything else that he may have been to anyone in his life.”

Alex died after being stabbed in the upper thigh.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, said: “Alex’s family have spoken bravely and very openly about the horrific impact his death has had on them.“The six months since his death, and especially these last few weeks during the trial sitting through the evidence, have understandably not been easy for them and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.“Malcolm is now beginning a lengthy prison sentence for his actions that night and I hope this gives them some comfort at what continues to be a difficult time.”