A fox has been rescued in Weston-super-Mare after it was found with a plastic container stuck on its head.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue received a call in the early hours of Thursday 5 September from a woman saying she had found a fox in her garden in difficulty.

She tried to remove the container herself but was unsuccessful before managing to contain the fox in her shed and phone the rescue centre.

Response Driver, Donna and Release Coordinator, Charlotte from the charity based near Highgate in Somerset arrived and headed straight into the shed but were unable to locate the fox.

Eventually, the fox was found on a shelf amongst some carrier bags. It was then contained in a cage, but they were unable to remove the plastic tub.

The fox was found on a shelf amongst some carrier bags. Credit: Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Staff at a local vets quickly came to see fox straight away and with sedation, they managed to remove the tub.

The fox was taken back to the rescue centre to be monitored.

With no other injuries, Donna took him back to the garden that same night and released him.

A spokesperson from the charity has said: "This is the second case that Secret World has seen this year involving a fox with a piece of litter stuck on its head.

"In March, the charity rescued a fox with a Quavers packet stuck over its head, sadly this animal also showed signs of poisoning and had to be euthanised to prevent any further suffering.

Head of Education and Public Relations, George Bethell urges people to responsibly dispose of their waste and pick up any litter they might find whilst out and about.

“Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident, litter is one of the most commons reasons wildlife is admitted at Secret World and something that could be so easily prevented, please help us help wildlife by cleaning up your local area.”