A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a Ford Transit van in Cornwall.

The collision happened on Victoria Road in St Austell, at around 5.10pm on Monday 16 September.

It involved a grey van and a red Honda motorbike. The 46-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with any information that may help their enquiries.

Victoria Road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene and officers from the Roads Policing Team thanked the public for their patience whiled the road was closed.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should contact the police quoting log 579 of 16 September and Occurrence 50240235229.