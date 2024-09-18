A seal sanctuary in Cornwall is celebrating the 50th birthday of a Grey Seal thought to be the oldest in the world in human care.

The seal, named Sheba, has lived at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary for most of her life, after she was rescued as an injured pup in 1974.

Most seals live to be around 25 to 30 years old in the wild. Typically, female grey seals in human care can live close to 40 years; male seals live about 30 years.

Tamara Cooper, Curator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary said: “Reaching 50 is a huge milestone, not just for Sheba but for everyone here who has been part of her journey.

“It’s certainly a testament to the advancements in veterinary care and the specialised attention we provide for our animals here at the Sanctuary.”

Sheba was cared for by sanctuary founder Ken and his wife at their home in St Agnes, before finding her new home at the purpose-built sanctuary in Gweek.

Over the years, this gentle seal has become a favourite among visitors and staff alike, with her playful personality and love for enrichment activities.

“The bond we’ve developed with Sheba over her lifetime is something truly special,”

"We’ve seen her grow and adapt, and we’ve worked hard to provide the best quality of life for her", Tamara said.

"Sheba requires constant monitoring and regular medication for an eye condition, which has left her partially sighted, and even though she is an old girl, she is still very active, learning new skills and interacting with our Animal Care team."

The sanctuary are inviting their supporters to join them for an afternoon of celebrations on Saturday 21 September including a fish-shaped ice cake filled with her favourite seafood, and the team will sing Happy Birthday to her.