Rape trial hears woman felt 'violated' by former Olympic swimmer

A former Olympic swimmer has gone on trial accused of a string of sexual offences relating to three women.

Antony James, of Crownhill in Plymouth, is accused of a string of offences - including the alleged rape of two teenage girls and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The 34-year-old swimmer, who competed at the London 2012 Olympics, denies any wrongdoing.

The court was told the alleged offences took place over a 10-year period between 2012 and 2022.

They include four counts of sexual activity with a child; eight of rape; one of controlling of coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship; two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; two of causing a child to watch a sexual act; three of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

Continuing his opening case for the prosecution, Lee Bremridge told the jury one of the alleged victims said James had groomed her and manipulated her over many months so she would do what he wanted.

The jury was shown evidence of one of the alleged victim's police interviews carried out in March 2023.

She described her relationship with James, telling detectives they met when she was 13.

James would call her his "little sister", the court heard. She said their relationship turned sexual before she turned 16.

She said she felt "so pushed and violated".

During the police interview shown as evidence in court, the alleged teenage victim was asked: “Did you feel pressured and intimidated?”

She replied: “I was scared he’d get angry. His aggression, but it was more psychological.

“At the start of the relationship I was enjoying the sexuality. But then it became a chore and I couldn’t keep up with his desire to keep going.

“There was many times I had sex with him I didn’t want to, I felt like I was leaving my body…I was just waiting for it to get over."

Describing one particular incident, she said: “It was the way he forced me to, without acknowledgement of how I was feeling, if I wanted to or not.

“It was just out of the blue. I was just doing something in the kitchen, I wasn’t in the mood, or thinking about it. It was clear from the way I was, I just wasn’t into it.”

“I was afraid to tell him how I truly felt, I was afraid to cause an angry reaction. Just to stand up for myself, I was not strong enough to handle what could come from that. So I played it safe and not say how I truly feel.”

Joe Stone, defending, told the jury James denies all charges and had reason to believe the relationships with the three women were consensual.

The trial continues and is expected to last for about four weeks.