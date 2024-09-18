'We've been robbed more than 12 times in a year', say 'heartbroken' cafe owners

Play Brightcove video

Max Walsh speaks to those most affected

The owners of a cafe in Bristol say they are heartbroken after being relentlessly broken into, with more than a dozen burglaries in the last 12 months costing them thousands of pounds.

The Orchard Café in St George has lost equipment, cash and even a van as a result of the repeated break ins.

Since they opened on the site of a former church building, they estimate there have been nearly twenty incidents.

But staff have stopped reporting the crimes to police because, they say, it doesn’t result in anything.

Avon and Somerset Police has said despite extensive efforts, officers have not been able to establish the identity of any person responsible for these offences.

Baker Lauren Booth said she now feels unsafe when arriving for her early morning shift because things are happening “so often”.

“At least once a week, maybe twice in a week, we will get broken into. Just the thought of somebody else being in here makes you feel really unsafe," she told ITV West Country.

"It's just gotten to me because it's been so, so often.”

Betsy Davies, who helps run the cafe, added: “It's heartbreaking and gut-wrenching. It's relentless and it is hard to keep going sometimes.

"And it's sad because I know it's going to happen again, which is really stressful. I think one of the worst things for us is the fact that we are a really small independent business.”

The Orchard Cafe in Bristol has become a target for thieves. Credit: ITV News

The team has installed CCTV and upgraded their security system but the break ins keep happening. At one stage Betsy monitored the venue overnight from a car in a bid to identify those responsible.

The cafe has received lots of support from the local community with messages urging the business to keep trading in spite of the high levels of crime.

Police have responded to six separate call outs, but despite CCTV pictures they have been unable to identify the perpetrators.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers have attended the café when these burglaries have occurred and investigated each incident in an attempt to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators involved.

"This has included officers searching the surrounding area upon receiving a 999 call and also reviewing CCTV footage from the premises and other cameras.

"We have sought to work with the business closely to provide expertise to help protect it from being targeted.

"Last year we provided the café staff with advice around installing CCTV to act as a deterrent to criminals and to secure potentially crucial evidence in the event of any further incidents, which is now in operation.

“Unfortunately, despite extensive efforts, we have not been able to establish the identity of any person responsible for these offences.

"We are committed to bringing any burglar to justice, whether it is a house they target or a business premises, and would encourage all victims to report such crimes to us."