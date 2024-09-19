A cyclist is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and-run in Cornwall.

The collision happened at around 6.15pm on Wednesday 18 September on Goonown Road.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they think a black Mercedes was involved in the crash, and officers are appealing for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision on Goonown Road, St Agnes between Sevenmilestone and Goonbell.

"The collision involved a pedal cycle and a dark coloured vehicle which left the scene. This vehicle is suspected to be a black coloured Mercedes coupe.

"As a result of the collision, the cyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance with potentially life changing injuries.

"Officers from Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team attended the incident and carried out a detailed investigation of the scene.

"Anyone with any relevant information or video footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police urgently via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference log 746 of 18/09/2024."