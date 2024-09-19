Pictures have emerged of the moment a double decker bus crashed into a railway bridge in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the bridge on A36 Lower Bristol Road in Twerton shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday 18 September.

No one is believed to have been injured in the crash, which involved a vehicle run by operator First Bus.

A structural engineer attended the scene later to assess any damage to the bridge, before vehicle recovery work could be carried out, police said.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 18 September) after a double-decker bus collided with a bridge in the Twerton area of Bath.

“The incident occurred just off Lower Bristol Road and there were no injuries reported.

"The road was closed to allow a structural engineer to assess any damage to the bridge, and for the vehicle to be recovered.

"Officers left the scene at 10.30pm once the road had reopened."

A spokesperson for First West of England said: "On Wednesday evening we assisted emergency crews and recovery teams following an incident involving one of our buses in Bath.

"We are currently investigating the incident. The bus was out of service at the time, and heading back to our depot, and as such no customers were on board.

"There were no reported injuries.”