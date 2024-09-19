A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her sleep before raping her twice has been jailed for 13 years.

Jason Leat, 28, of Black Dog near Crediton, was sentenced on Thursday 19 September after being convicted of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

He was also convicted of a sexual assault against a second victim.

During the trial the court heard how in the summer of 2020 a woman was out with friends in Crediton when she met Leat.

Afterwards, Leat and a friend went to the victim’s flat for more drinks. When she got into bed, Leat got into bed with her uninvited.

She went to sleep and woke up to find Leat sexually assaulting her.

She then went back to sleep again before waking up a second time to again find Leat sexually assaulting her.

She told Leat to stop and tried to go back to sleep. Leat then raped her twice.

Leat left the property the following morning and the victim then called a friend and told them she’d been sexually assaulted.

Later that summer, the second victim was out in Crediton with friends and was speaking to her friend when Leat approached her and sexually assaulted her over clothing.

Following the sentencing, DC Jon Stephens from Devon and Cornwall Police's Public Protection Unit said: “I would like to praise the bravery of the victims in this case in reporting these crimes and for supporting police investigation.

"Their courage has brought a dangerous sexual predator to justice.

“We welcome the sentence passed by the judge and hope the outcome today gives other victims the strength to come forward and report offences to us. We will listen and your voices will be heard.”

Rape or sexual assault can be reported to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Advice and support is also offered by: