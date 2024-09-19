Parts of a town centre have been left completely underwater after a burst water main caused significant flooding.

Fleming Way, in Swindon, was submerged after a Thames Water main burst on Thursday 19 September.

Some residents in the town centre lost water access while engineers carried out repair work.

Swindon Borough Council described the flooding as "significant" and said it was caused by a failed connection between a new water main and existing infrastructure.

Thames Water engineers have been on site pumping water to clear the site. Credit: Swindon Borough Council

The council said the flooding has been contained to a construction site, and is not impacting Zurich Tri-Centre, the Parade or any of the neighbouring buildings.

All town centre roads remain unaffected, the council added.

Thames Water said engineers have been on site fixing the issue and pumping water to clear the construction site.

"Everyone affected by the burst pipe should now find their water is back on," Thames Water added.