The Prime Minister has refused to rule out cutting the annual budget for farmers

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out cutting the annual farming budget, while insisting he is "acutely aware of the difficulties" the industry is facing.

In an interview with ITV West Country in the Downing Street Garden, the prime minister said he is "listening good and hard" to what farmers need, but stopped short of guaranteeing that they will continue to get £2.5bn a year in government funding.

He also refused - unlike previous prime ministers - to commit to the dualling of the A303, after scrapping the Stonehenge tunnel when he came into office.

"In relation to farming in particular, we can do some really important things quickly," the prime minister said.

"Reducing energy bills, and talking to farmers that’s obviously a huge concern to them. But also we’ve looked at the procurement of food in the public sector and we want to go to 50% of produce from the UK.

"That will be a big boost to farmers. I can assure farmers that we are listening good and hard to what they said to us before the election and we are absolutely determined that we will deliver on our mandate for change.”

But when asked if he would rule out cutting the budget, which is an industry-wide concern as the October Budget approaches, the PM said: "I'm very conscious of the difficult decisions they're making, there will be that Budget in late October, and I won't be getting ahead of that."

He added: "Tackling food production and energy is the first step. We have a mandate for change and I am determined to deliver on that. We have some tough decisions but I won’t get ahead of the budget."

The Prime Minister told ITV West Country he's inherited a 'very difficult situation' and is not going 'to pretend there's money there, when there isn't'

Speaking about his government's decision to scrap the A303 Stonehenge tunnel project to save money, the PM reiterated that he "wasn't prepared to walk past" a "badly damaged economy", and refused to commit to improving the road, which could shorten journey times to Devon and Cornwall.

"When it comes to road infrastructure, we're reviewing what is deliverable, because I know so many people want roads that are reliable, they can use," he said.

Speaking specifically about the A303, Sir Keir added: "It's a very busy road, as everybody who uses it will know. We will work with people on this but I won't pretend there is money there when there isn't."

The prime minister has most recently been making headlines over freebies he has received in recent years, the value of which has amounted to more than any other MP.

Responding, he explained: "What I said before the election is that all the rules really matter, they do. I say that again openly to you, whether it's gifts or anything else, it's vital rules are followed so everyone can see what has been declared, full transparency, and you can ask me whatever questions you like.

"That is really important. I said it before the election and I'm absolutely happy to say it again today."

