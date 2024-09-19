Three teenagers from Wiltshire have been sentenced following a fight that left a boy needing stitches earlier this year.

Two teenage boys came across another three teenage boys, who were known to them in the New Road area of Royal Wootton Bassett on the evening of Monday 3 June.

A fight broke out and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back - leaving him needing seven stitches.

A 17-year-old boy from Swindon, a 16-year-old from Royal Wootton Bassett and a 17-year-old also from Royal Wootton Bassett pleaded guilty to Greivous Bodily Harm (GBH), attempted GBH and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

All three can't be named for legal reasons.

The 17-year-old from Swindon was sentenced to 20 months in prison and given a four year restraining order.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old from Royal Wootton Bassett were given referral orders and a one year restraining order.

Following the sentencing, DC Chris Hemns, of Wiltshire Police, said: “There can be no place for incidents like this in Wiltshire.

"The impact of knife crime on our communities can’t be underestimated, and it is a Force priority to target those who are carrying knives.

“Even one incident involving a knife is too many, and I’d urge anybody who feels the need to carry a knife, whether to proactively use it or for their own protection, to please consider otherwise. The impact of doing so can be lifelong.

“We are continuing to undertake a significant amount of work on the streets and with our partners to get to the root of knife crime.

“It is not, however, a problem that can be solved by the police alone. It will require a long term, joined up approach between the police, our partners, and parents to educate young people on the risks you take by carrying knives.”

More information on knife crime can be found on the force's website.