Natasha Abrahart's family said they fear there will be another tragedy unless better safeguards are put in place, as ITV West Country's Richard Payne reports

The family of a student who took her own life after failings by the University of Bristol have said they're still waiting for an apology, six years after her death.

Natasha Abrahart, who was from Nottinghamshire, took her own life in April 2018 on the day she was due to take part in a group presentation at the University of Bristol.

The 20-year-old had been suffering from chronic social anxiety disorder.

Earlier this year, the High Court found the university contributed to Ms Abrahart's death by discriminating against her.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News West Country after meeting the university's vice-chancellor for the first time, her parents vowed to keep fighting for a legal duty of care for all students.

"The fight's still there, the system still needs to change," Natasha's father Bob Abrahart said. "We still need a law to protect our students. Without the law I'm afraid it's pot luck."

Natasha's mother, Maggie Abrahart, added: "For six years we've waited for the court cases to go through and there's no sense of urgency within the university sector to do something to get it right."

Natasha was living with a chronic social anxiety disorder which made her life at university very difficult.

She was found dead in her flat hours before she was expected to give a presentation on a second-year physics course in a large lecture hall.

Bob & Maggie Abrahart say they'll lobby government to force all universities to adopt a duty of care for all students Credit: ITV News

I n 2022, a judge ruled the university discriminated against Ms Abrahart by failing to accommodate her mental health disability, and make "reasonable adjustments."

The University of Bristol appealed this ruling on the basis that the judge was wrong to find that it knew, or should have known, enough about Ms Abrahart's condition to make exceptions.

But in February 2024, the High Court upheld the judge's decision that the university had failed to make "reasonable adjustments" for Ms Abrahart.

Her parents have called for an apology from vice-chancellor Evelyn Welch, but have told ITV News they are still waiting."We've been fighting the university for six whole years. She (the vice-chancellor) kept saying 'well everything was in the past'," said Dr Abrahart, a retired university lecturer.

He added: "It was six months ago when they took us to court again. We are still offended. It's not just what they did to our daughter it's what they did to us as well. This doesn't seem to have registered."

Natasha Abrahart Credit: Family photo

Between 2016 and 2018, 11 students at Bristol University took their own lives.

Dr Abrahart said he is worried there will be another tragedy unless further safeguarding measures are put in place and has called on the UoB to act.

"You must protect students, not from suicide or self harm, but if you know they're in distress you must do something rather than looking the other way or just signposting.

"I'm afraid trust is in short supply. We want evidence. We want action. And if all else fails we want legal accountabilities for the people who've been wronged, harmed or died."The University of Bristol has declined to comment.

