Devolution 'on the way' for Devon and Cornwall, supporters say

A devolution deal could be on the way for Devon and Cornwall, supporters say.

According to Devon County Council, the government has confirmed the future of a combined county authority (CCA).

The deal would see an alliance formed between Devon County Council and Torbay Council.

Supporters say it would bring more funding and allow the CCA greater control over some services such as transport and adult education.

It had been approved by the previous government, but the general election created uncertainty.

A legal process called a statutory instrument is required to create the CCA, but those championing the scheme were unsure what Labour’s stance would be.

Some councillors outside Devon’s ruling Conservative party are worried about several aspects of the deal.

Frank Biederman, (Independent, Fremington Rural), leader of the independent and Green group of councillors, is concerned it will create more red tape.

“I don’t think we need another level of bureaucracy. We just need the money devolved to the councils as they stand,” he said.

“I wouldn’t necessarily be happy if it didn’t go ahead, as it seems to be the only way of getting money back to Devon that has been taken from us, but I am worried about it becoming more costly over time, a bit like the police and crime commissioner.”

Cllr Biederman said he felt Torbay had a significant influence in the CCA, especially given that some districts in Devon County Council’s area have larger populations yet won’t have as much influence.

“I think for us in North Devon, there is a real worry that we will be sidelined further, and we already feel the focus generally is on Exeter, Plymouth and Torbay.

”Plymouth has chosen not to be part of the combined authority and will continue to be a standalone council."

The proposed CCA will have 12 councillors, but only six – three from each of Devon and Torbay – will have full voting rights, although Devon and Torbay could grant such rights to the other members.

Devon’s eight districts will be represented by two councillors on the new authority’s board.

District councils and other bodies in what is known as Team Devon – a group of organisations that also includes the county’s two national parks – will have influence, although this may not always be the case.

So-called reserved matters – such as the election of a chairperson and agreement of the annual budget – will be voted on only by Devon and Torbay, with the wider membership able to vote on general matters.

Cllr Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), leader of South Hams District Council, is “disappointed” the original deal has been rubber-stamped.

"I think the uncertainty caused by the general election has been a missed opportunity to re-engage with Plymouth, or even to look at creating a wider, regional CCA with Cornwall,” he said.

“I obviously welcome the fact that we’ll see the £16 million that was promised to the CCA going ahead, but I think it is fair to say, as a district council in Devon, we are very concerned about losing our powers vis-a-vis housing to the CCA.”

Devon County Council said the combined authority would have a stronger partnership with Homes England which funds affordable housing.

It added that the CCA would be able to create a plan with Homes England for affordable housing schemes for local people and to reduce homelessness, with powers to help create more community land trusts.

The proposals would see the new body having control of adult education to create up to 50,000 new training opportunities by 2030, working with education and business leaders to create a “stronger, joined-up relationship” between employers and schools, colleges and universities.

The council said the government has re-confirmed £16 million of funding to invest in new green jobs, homes, skills, and business growth and accelerate Devon and Torbay’s transition to a net-zero economy, capitalising on the area’s expertise in green science and technology.

Devon and Torbay already collaborate on transport, but the CCA will mean closer ties, with the aim of introducing a single ticketing system for travellers.

Cllr James McInnes (Conservative, Hatherleigh and Chagford), leader of Devon County Council, said devolving powers and funding would “make a real difference to people’s lives in ways that matter.

“We look forward to working with our district council colleagues as part of a Team Devon joint committee, alongside representatives from our town and parish councils and two national parks,” he said.

“The joint committee will formalise the partnership that we already have with Team Devon colleagues, to support joint working in various areas, including economic development, housing and the environment.

“This is the starting point, and a new relationship with central government. Our ambition is to deepen the deal as we go forward.”

He added the door is “very much open” for Plymouth to reconsider joining the partnership.

Cllr David Thomas, leader of Torbay Council, called the move by Labour to approve the CCA “fantastic news.”

He continued: “This devolution deal will give us and our residents and businesses a stronger voice with government. “It really does give us the opportunity to influence those policies that affect the lives of those that live in Torbay and Devon.”

