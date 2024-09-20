Kitten abandoned on Devon roadside taped inside tiny box
Volunteers capture the moment the cat climbed out of the box
Animal volunteers in Torquay are appealing for help in finding the owner of a kitten which was found abandoned in a cardboard box.
The small animal, thought to be about six months old, was left next to a road in the town, taped into a "tiny box".
Volunteers from the animal welfare charity Animals in Distress found the kitten and took him to safety to their base in Ipplepen, near Newton Abbot.
"He is a sweet boy and super-friendly, though understandably a little freaked out at the moment", a volunteer said on social media.
The charity takes in and re-homes cats, dogs rabbits and guinea pigs, keeping them at its site.
Volunteers have asked anyone in the area or beyond who might recognise the animal to come forward.