Volunteers capture the moment the cat climbed out of the box

Animal volunteers in Torquay are appealing for help in finding the owner of a kitten which was found abandoned in a cardboard box.

The small animal, thought to be about six months old, was left next to a road in the town, taped into a "tiny box".

Volunteers from the animal welfare charity Animals in Distress found the kitten and took him to safety to their base in Ipplepen, near Newton Abbot.

"He is a sweet boy and super-friendly, though understandably a little freaked out at the moment", a volunteer said on social media.

The charity takes in and re-homes cats, dogs rabbits and guinea pigs, keeping them at its site.

Volunteers have asked anyone in the area or beyond who might recognise the animal to come forward.