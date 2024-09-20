Every year the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the nation's unsung heroes - including inspirational fundraisers.

The awards aim to recognise everyday people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes.

Each year, ITV News West Country is lucky enough to send a regional fundraiser from each of our regions to the star-studded awards ceremony.

They are nominated by people living across the region for their fundraising efforts.

Below you can learn more about the inspirational finalists for ITV News West Country's 2024 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Dawn Michelin

Dawn Michelin, a pub landlady from Ivybridge in Devon, wanted to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity after her father and best friend died from the disease.

Despite suffering serious health problems herself and being told she would be in a wheelchair by the age of 40, she set out to run 10 miles every day for 100 days - and did it in all weather.

Dawn not only completed that challenge but decided to continue and has now run 10 miles for more than 200 consecutive days. And she has no plans to stop running. She has raised thousands of pounds for research into the disease.

Edna Liddicoat

At the age of 102, Edna Liddicoat from Cornwall continues to raise money for Merlin - Cornwall's Neuro Therapy Centre.

It is in memory of her granddaughter who died from MS at the age of just 44. She has raised more than £111,000 by knitting Easter and Christmas toys which are then filled with chocolate and sold.

Edna leads a group of knitting volunteers and the money raised goes towards buying invaluable equipment for the Centre.

Leah Legg

Leah Legg from North Devon was inspired to raise money for the charity ChemoHero after meeting its founder Lisa Wallis. The pair became firm friends before Lisa sadly died at just 38 years old.

Leah wanted to carry on fundraising in her memory and has raised more than £20,000 by cycling 100 miles a day, undertaking the Three Peaks Challenge, jumping out of plane and undertaking many more stunts.

They charity donates "boxes of kindness" to cancer patients in the North Devon area.

Joshua Denning

Joshua Denning is a very familiar sight on the streets of the Dorset seaside town of Lyme Regis. Whatever the weather, he is out with his collection bucket raising funds for local charities.

Joshua, who is 20, has autism and has been fundraising with a bucket since the age of eight. So far, he has raised around £50,000 for causes including Lyme Regis RNLI, Lyme Regis Regatta and Royal British Legion.

If someone needs funds raised, it’s to Josh that they turn. He always has a smile on his face, and people love to stop and chat with him and, of course, to donate to whatever he is fundraising for on that particular day.

He has become something of a local celebrity, even switching on the Christmas lights. Everyone in the town recognises him and he has become an inspiration to so many.

Rob James from Lyme Regis Carnival and Christmas Lights committee says: “My wife refers to him as a big ball of sunshine. That sums Joshua up. Everyone loves him - visitors and locals. When there is an event on they look out for him because they want to put money in his bucket.”