Bristol's world-renowned Bottle Yard Studios could be sold off under proposals put forward to the city council.

Over the past decade the studio has accommodated more than 70 productions, including programmes like The Outlaws.

Councillors voted 5-3 in favour of finding a buyer of the long leasehold of the TV and film studios in Hengrove, but no final decision has been made.

Proposals will be further discussed sell by Bristol City Council after the plans were first brought up by the previous administration.

Bristol City Council director of economy and place Alex Hearn told a meeting: “This is not about a fire sale to raise money.

“The recommendation is based on evidence from a planned project that started at the end of 2022.”

He said there was “significant interest” from production companies and their investors to own TV and film studios in the UK, adding that they were better placed than the council to run the facility, in terms of expertise and finance.

Mr Hearn said: “This is about recognising where the studios have got to and their potential to grow and thrive in the city and whether the council really is best placed to be the custodian of that ambition.

“As a freeholder, we would retain influence over the site.”

Cllr Tim Rippington (Labour, Brislington East) said: “The way we feel is that we don’t really have enough information for us to make a proper decision on this right now.”

Cllr John Goulandris (Conservative, Stoke Bishop) said: “What is being sought at the moment is merely an agreement to explore a possible sale.

“I’m always willing to consider selling anything at the right price. We’re not looking at a fire sale, we are looking at an opportunity here.

“If the price is right, if the opportunity is right, that is what we are being asked for and I’m content to give that agreement in principle.”

Mr Hearn said many briefings had been given to councillors since the sale was first proposed at the end of 2022.

Interim chief executive Paul Martin said the council had been testing whether there was any interest from potential buyers.

He said: “It would be quite unfortunate to suspend a decision to proceed for a further month, because there is a risk of marching the market to the top of the hill and marching it back down again.

“That may inhibit a stronger market response, people might get cold feet and wonder whether the council is serious about decision-making in this area.

“We want to see what the market response is and if financially this makes sense.

“In no way we are saying we are on a one-way journey to dispose here. We need to see what the market response is.

“It’s not a commitment to sell the site necessarily, it’s to see what those offers are like.

“The conclusion might well be that we don’t sell it, or conversely that it’s in the council’s interest to do so, but in no way is this a set position on our part that this will result in a sale.”

Committee member Cllr Ellie King (Labour, Hillfields) said afterwards: “I’m immensely proud of Bristol’s status as a UNESCO City of Film.

“The TV and film sector plays a significant role in Bristol’s employment, economy, and culture.

“The Bottle Yard Studios, our city’s publicly-owned, award-winning film studios is key to that.

“Sadly, the Green led-council is looking to privatise it without bringing forward other options for consideration which will allow the city to have a stake in its future.

“The studios do need investment, and with councils across the UK struggling to make ends meet, I appreciate it’s unlikely to receive significant additional funding from Bristol City Council.

“We should, however, be looking at ways to secure it outside of selling it.

“The council could set up a public-private partnership, where we can secure investment whilst maximising the studios’ social value.

“Privatising it entirely risks it becoming a closed shop, reducing its benefits for the local economy, and with no safeguards for its long-term future as a film and cultural hub.”

Cllr Dyer said after the meeting: “Bottle Yard Studios is a true asset to Bristol’s production sector and has contributed to Bristol’s flourishing film and television industry.

“Significant investment is now needed for the business to continue to thrive, which is something that unfortunately we cannot provide given the state of the finances we have inherited.

“The proposal to sell Bottle Yard originated under the previous Labour administration – they therefore have had plenty of time to explore and consider all of the options.

“We have seen in the past the cost of politicians failing decisive action when it comes to major council projects.

“However, no decision has yet been made, and we are investigating all the options.

“The council will only sell the leasehold if we get a good enough offer, and we believe that this is the best option for Bottle Yard, the council and for Bristol as a whole.

“We do not believe that the public wants the council to go into the film industry and compete with already established studios without the necessary funding to compete effectively.

“They want us to focus on getting the basics right.”

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporting Service.