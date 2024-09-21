Leisure centres and schools in Gloucestershire have been forced to close due to flood damage caused by heavy overnight rain.

The downpours on the evening of 20 September led to a high number of calls being made to Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Chosen Hill School and Churchdown School have announced they will be closed on Monday due to the damage.

Leisure At Cheltenham and Fundamental Movement Academy have also had to close due to the impact of the floods.

Flooding near Lansdown Road in Cheltenham after a thunderstorm in the area. Credit: PA

Speaking to ITV News, Mary Neeld, the centre's chief executive, said: "The electrics went out, lights went out, water was everywhere.

"Once we had evacuated everyone, we worked quick to get all the equipment we could off the floor.

"We are feeling better today than we were yesterday", she added.

"We were thinking the worst as the rain just wouldn’t stop. Our customers have been amazing and the messages and support we have had has been lovely and we want to thank all of them."

The centre has urged visitors to keep an eye out for any information on its re-opening.