A man has died in hospital after being stabbed in the Easton area of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man was attacked by the suspect at around 5.40pm on Stapleton Road.

He received emergency care from paramedics at the scene before being taken to Southmead Hospital, but died later that evening.

A murder inquiry has now been launched by the force.

Arrest attempts 'ongoing'

Despite searches being carried out across East Bristol last night, detectives say attempts to arrest the key suspect are still ongoing.

However, one man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is in custody.

Stapleton Road is closed between the train station and Robertson Road for forensics work to take place.

Forensic investigations are still ongoing at the scene.

'No place for violence on Bristol's streets'

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the loved ones of this man, who will receive support from a specially-trained officer and will be kept updated as our investigation progresses.

“A murder inquiry has been launched and is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“A large amount of CCTV has already been reviewed to further our understanding of what happened and those efforts are continuing today.”

“There is no place for violence on Bristol’s streets and we are committed to working with partners around this issue.

Increased police presence

“We want the community to understand that we are here to help them.

“We understand such tragic news is hugely distressing and therefore there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days with more patrols carried out, not because we’re aware of any increased risk, but because we want to make sure you can approach us to raise any concerns.

“Stapleton Road is a busy place at the best of times, especially early on a Friday evening.

"We are grateful to those people who have already spoken to police and told us what they saw and we’d urge anyone else with information to please contact us as soon as possible.

“We know there were some people filming in the area too and we’d wish to hear from anyone who has footage that could be relevant to our investigation.

"Out of respect to the family and friends of the man who has sadly died, we’d please ask no insensitive footage is published on social media.”

Witnesses, or any motorists who were in the Stapleton Road area at about 5.40pm yesterday and have dashcam, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224248976.