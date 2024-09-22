New BMX track bringing children 'endless fun' in Devon

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News' Bob Cruwys' report on the pump track bringing joy to many in a Devon town.

A new BMX pump track has been officially unveiled in Cranbrook, on the edge of Exeter in Devon.

As a new town, it has a high percentage of young families and has a focus on providing residents with accessible ways to stay active.

Some local children say they are already using the track several times a week.

Dozens of children turned out for the official opening Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

Autumn, 8, said: "I come very often. It is really fun to ride and there's lots of things you can do. I am getting quite good. I can jump the table a bit and I am really good at pumping."

Oliver, 10, said: "You can be here for a couple of hours and it's still fun. It's like endless fun."

His friend Isaac, also aged 10, said: "Every time I go to the BMX track I know I am getting the smallest bit better every time."

BMX rider Brad Mulholland gave a demonstration of jaw-dropping tricks Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

The track is designed to be accessible to bike and scooter riders and skaters of all levels and abilities, from the youngest beginners to real professionals.

It has been co-funded through a partnership between Cranbrook Town Council, East Devon District Council and Move More Cranbrook, a Sport England grants’ programme,

Matt Rowett from Move More Cranbrook said: "It's amazing. It's so special just to see young people out, getting active with their families and it really is a special moment just to see all these people out here today at the opening."